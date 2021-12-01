Rajasthan government introduces ‘Back To Work’ scheme for women who quit jobs due to family reasons

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has come up with a ‘Back to Work’ scheme for working women who quit their jobs due to family reasons. These women will be provided jobs again or will get an opportunity to work from home with the help of the private sector. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the scheme.

The scheme targets to provide jobs to 15,000 women in the next three years. Priority will be given to widows, abandoned women, divorcees and victims of violence. Women who are not able to go to the workplace will be provided with the opportunity to work from home.

The facility of Single Window System will be developed for the scheme through the Directorate of Women Empowerment and CSR organizations to provide employment opportunities to women who are interested in coming back to work. Besides this, skill training will also be provided through Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL).

Applications will be invited from the target category of women on the portal of partner agencies/CSR organizations or through application software for the implementation of the scheme on a pilot project basis.

Based on the category wise database of the registered women on the online portal, the work of linking the women with employment in the private sector will be done by the CSR organization.

If required, the training facility for re-skilling/up-skilling will also be provided to the targeted category of women registered on the online portal. A monitoring committee will be constituted for the effective implementation of the scheme.

ALSO READ Uttar Pradesh: Work to begin on Gorakhpur metro ahead of 2022 assembly polls

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 04:34 PM IST