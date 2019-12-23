'It's critical to show that you're Indian': Rahul Gandhi appeals to students to join protest at Rajghat

On Monday, Congress will hold a protest at Delhi's Raj Ghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, at 3 pm against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Ahead of the protest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to students and youth to join the protest.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning saying, "Dear students and youth of India, it's not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these it's critical to show that you're Indian and won't allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 pm at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah (sic)."