 'Issue Is Serious': Calcutta HC On PIL Claiming Women Inmates Getting Pregnant Inside Jail; 196 Babies Living In Custody
There are reports that the court has been informed that the women prisoners who are in custody are getting pregnant during their custody in jail.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Calcutta HC On PIL Claiming Women Inmates Getting Pregnant Inside Jail |

Kolkata: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Calcutta High Court on Thursday in which it is brought to the notice of the court that women prison inmates are getting pregnant in jail. There are reports that the court has been informed that the women prisoners who are in custody are getting pregnant during their custody in jail.

Prohibit the employment of male employees

The PIL has requested the court to prohibit the employment of male employees of correctional homes, in the enclosures where women prisoners are kept. As per reports from Bar & Bench, the bench of CHief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya were listening on the matter and claimed that the "issue is serious".

196 babies have taken birth so far

The amicus has informed the Calcutta High Court that atleast 196 babies have taken birth in the prisons so far. The matter relates to the safety of women loged insident jail. The amicus said in court, "Milords, therefore, I pray total prohibition of male employees of correctional homes, in the enclosures where women prisoners are kept."

article-image

The Chief Justice has passes order

The Chief Justice has passed an order relating to the matter and said that the issue is serious. The CJ passed the order, "The issue brought to our notice is a serious one. We deem it fit to transfer all these matters (prison reforms PILs) to the bench hearing criminal matters."

