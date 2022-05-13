ISRO successfully tests human-rated HS200 solid rocket booster for Gaganyaan mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday went a step ahead in its human space mission programme 'Gaganyaan' by successfully completing the static test firing of the solid fuel powered rocket booster engine.

"ISRO successfully completed the static test of a human-rated solid rocket booster (HS200) for the Gaganyaan Programme at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on May 13, 2022, at 7:20 AM local time," the space agency tweeted.

Sharing the images of the launch, ISRO said, "HS200 rocket booster is the human-rated version of the well-proven S200 rocket booster of GSLV Mk III satellite launch vehicle. This full-duration test of the first stage of the launch vehicle marks a major milestone for the Gaganyaan."

The booster engine is part of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkIII (GSLV Mk III) rocket that would carry Indian astronauts to space.

The test was conducted at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, it is learnt.

The 135 seconds test firing of the booster 'HS200' happened in the morning and is part of the human rating process of the rocket GSLV Mk III.

The GSLV MK III rocket is a three staged vehicle.

The first stage is powered by solid fuel, the second by liquid fuel and the third is cryogenic stage powered by liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 02:56 PM IST