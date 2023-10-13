Israel-Hamas Conflict: Muslims In Lucknow's Aishbagh Eidgah Offer Special Prayers For Palestinians (VIDEO)

Aishbagh Eidgah | Twitter screengrab

In a show of solidarity for the ongoing conflict in Palestine, Muslims gathered at the Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow on Friday to offer special prayers. The devotees offered the prayers as the conflict entered seventh day, killing at least 2,700 people in Israel and Palestine since Hamas launched a surprise incursion in southern Israel on October 7.

A video of Muslims offering prayers at the historic Aishbagh Eidgah was circulated on social media. The prayers aimed to express support for the Palestinians and call for peace in the region.

Israel-Hamas conflict

Israel reportedly said it attacked "military targets" overnight in the Gaza Strip. About 1.1 million people in northern Gaza have been ordered to move to the south amid anticipation that Israel will launch ground offensive.

The Hamas Authority for Refugee Affairs told people to “remain steadfast in your homes and to stand firm in the face of this disgusting psychological war waged by the occupation,” the Associated Press reported.

On Thursday, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted photos of the remains of babies who it said were killed by Hamas. The graphic images were shown by Netanyahu to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

India's policy on Palestine 'long-standing and consistent'

On Thursday, India acknowledged that Hamas' assault in southern Israel was a terror attack. However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated India's stance on Palestine.

"Our policy in this regard has been long-standing and consistent. India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel," Arindam Bagchi, the MEA spokesperson said on Thursday at a press conference.

Israeli airstrikes on Syrian airports

On Thursday, Syrian state media SANA news agency reported that Israeli airstrikes hit international airports of capital Damascus and the war-torn northern city of Aleppo.

No one was hurt in the airstrike that was reportedly a response to Syria's series of mortar attacks on Tuesday towards Israel's Golan Heights region. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly said that some of the projectiles landed in unpopulated regions. In response to this, the IDF reportedly carried airstrikes within Syrian territory targeting the source of the mortar fire.

