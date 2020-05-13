Paisa hi Paisa hoga: Twitter abuzz with best memes and jokes after PM Modi's 'Atmanirbha Bharat' speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 addressed the nation on coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the country. While addressing the nation amid the ongoing third phase of lockdown, PM Modi said that the state of the world today teaches us that an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' is the only path.

Well, after the PM-CM meeting people were expecting an announcement on the lockdown extension but the announcement of new economic scheme called 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' came as a shocker.

We still do not have any details of this new scheme but the government is expected to give more details in the ensuing days.

While we wait for more details, Twitter had a galore of memes and jokes after PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat speech. So by now we surely know what Aatmanirbhar means. And for those living under the rock, the literal translation is self-reliance.

Here are the best memes and jokes for you.