Is Shehzad Poonawala Joining Congress? Former BJP Leader Responds To X User’s Question On Meeting Pawan Khera

Shehzad Poonawalla Rejects Congress Switch Buzz | X

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has once again dismissed speculation that he could join the Congress, making it clear that his decision to return to the private sector should not be interpreted as a political shift.

“Never joining those guys. I RESPECT @BJP4India & even more I am a proud follower of @narendramodi,” Poonawalla said in a post on X, responding to a news article published by Hindi news portal Hindustan Live and speculation surrounding his recent interaction with Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera.

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Photos with Pawan Khera go viral

Photos of Poonawalla speaking with Khera at a condolence meeting had recently gone viral, triggering speculation about a possible rapprochement with the Congress. Poonawalla clarified that the interaction had no political significance and took place at a memorial meeting organised by journalist Payal Mehta in memory of her late father.

According to Poonawalla, several political leaders from different parties attended the gathering. He was speaking with his friend and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju when Khera happened to walk by. Poonawalla briefly brought him into the conversation, congratulated him on his Rajya Sabha election, and continued with the interaction. He also shared uncropped photographs, alleging that a cropped version had been circulated to create a misleading narrative.

Poonawalla rejects political speculation

Poonawalla mentioned that political negotiations or discussions about joining a party would not take place at a condolence meeting. He also categorically stated that he has no issue with the BJP and rejected suggestions that his return to the private sector indicated dissatisfaction with the party.

Poonawalla's political journey

Poonawalla, a former Congress worker, left the party in 2017 and later joined the BJP, where he served as a national spokesperson. He resigned from the BJP and relinquished his party posts and primary membership in July-August 2026, citing financial pressures and personal responsibilities, while maintaining that he remained a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's ideology.