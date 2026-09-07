Bigg Boss 20: 'Kisiko Hijra Bulakar...'; CJP Protest Fame Rhiya Ahir Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls After Losing To Love Gill

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir Gets Trolled | Instagram

Bigg Boss season 20 started on Sunday, and even before the premiere of the show, it had become the talk of the town for many reasons. A few weeks ago, it was announced that CJP protest fame Rhiya Ahir and Punjabi actress Love Gill will be contesting to go inside the BB house, and whoever gets more votes will be able to be a part of the show. Well, Rhiya got fewer votes, and Love won. After Rhiya couldn't make it to the show, netizens started trolling her, and she took to Instagram to give befitting replies to trolls.

In a video, she showed some comments and said, "Last night, I had shared a video thanking you all for the love and support. Now, let me show you the other side of that coin." She showed some comments which had Rs. 140 written in them.

Rhiya Ahir On Being Called 'Hijra'

One of the comments read, "Hijada Riya (sic)." Reacting to it, she said, "Inhe lagta hai ke kisiko Hijra bulakar bahot maahaan kaam kar rahe hai. Hijra hamare desh ki bahot strong community hai. So, I don't think it is a gaali you think it is."

She ended the video by saying that she is working and living her life, while people are talking about her life.

Rhiya Ahir Thanks Her Fans

On Sunday, Rhiya had shared a video in which she had thanked her fans and supporters. Watch the video below...

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants

Celebrities like Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Kanika Mann, Aamrapali Dubey, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Aman Gandhi, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Rohed Khan, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Yung DSA aka Harsh Machare, and Rhiti Tiwari are a part of Bigg Boss season 20.

Well, we are sure everyone is looking forward to the show.