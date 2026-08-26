Rijiju Alleges Rahul Gandhi Asked Pawan Khera To Make ‘False Allegations’ Against Himanta Biswa Sarma, Wife

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked party spokesperson Pawan Khera to make “false allegations” against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma during the final phase of the Assam Assembly election.

Rijiju claims Congress leaders informed him

Taking to X, Rijiju claimed that two senior Congress leaders had told him about the alleged instruction. He further alleged that Khera was rewarded with a Rajya Sabha seat after the claims “backfired”.

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“Two senior Congressmen told me that Rahul Gandhi ji had asked Pawan Kheda to put false allegation against @himantabiswa Ji & Madam Riniki Ji at the last hour of Assam election,” Rijiju said in his post. He added that Kheda was given a Rajya Sabha seat “as a prize” after the allegations failed to have the intended impact.

War of words over video

The allegation came a day after a war of words broke out between Rijiju and Kheda over a video of the Union minister swimming in a river in Arunachal Pradesh.

Khera had taken a dig at Rijiju, saying that Rahul Gandhi’s name was so deeply embedded in the minds of BJP leaders that Rijiju could not even swim without mentioning him.

Rijiju hits back at Kheda

Rijiju responded by calling Kheda’s remark indecent and questioned his political experience. He also referred to Khera’s earlier confrontation with Himanta Biswa Sarma and said he would raise Khera’s alleged indiscipline with the Assam chief minister.