'You've Been Like An Elder Brother': PV Sindhu Pens Heartfelt Message For Kiren Rijiju After Entering BWF World Championships 2026 Pre-Quarter-Finals

PV Sindhu Pens Heartfelt Message For Kiren Rijiju | KirenRijiju/X

PV Sindhu penned a heartfelt message for Union Minister Kiren Rijiju after he attended her match, thanking him for taking the time to be present and support her. Sindhu took to X to express her appreciation, while also sharing a glimpse of the close bond she shares with the Union Minister.

“Thank you so much for making the time to come, sir. It was a good match, although I may have made the ending slightly more stressful than necessary! I’m glad I managed to work through it,” Sindhu wrote on X.

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The two-time Olympic medallist then highlighted the personal connection she shares with Rijiju, describing him as an elder brother who has consistently supported her and her family. “You know how much you mean to Datta and me. You’ve always been like an elder brother, constantly supporting and standing by us,” she added.

Rijiju has shared a long association with Indian badminton and has previously congratulated Sindhu on some of the biggest achievements of her career. He was among the prominent figures to celebrate her historic 2019 BWF World Championships triumph, when Sindhu became the first Indian to win the women's singles world title.

Sindhu's latest message therefore offered a more personal glimpse into their relationship, with the star shuttler acknowledging Rijiju's continued encouragement and support. Her light-hearted reference to making the ending of the match “slightly more stressful” also added a humorous touch to what was otherwise an emotional message.