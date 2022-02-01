e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

'Is Crypto legal?', asks Congress after FM Nirmala Sitharaman taxes digital currency

FPJ Web Desk
New Delhi: Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala questioned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over taxing crypto currency without bringing in the Crypto Currency Bill.

"Is Is Crypto Currency now legal?", the congress leader questioned after Sitharaman announced 30 percent tax on proceeds of virtual/digital assets.

"And Ms. Finance Minister, pl do tell the Nation - Is Crypto Currency now legal, without bringing the Crypto Currency Bill, as you tax the crypto currency? What about its regulator? What about regulation of Crypto Exchanges? What about investor protection?", Surjewala questioned.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 30% tax on proceeds of virtual/digital assets.

“I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except cost of acquisition,” the FM said.

