IRS Veteran Satyabrata Kumar Opts For Voluntary Retirement, Exits Govt Service Over A Decade Early |

Mumbai: Senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former special director of the Enforcement Directorate(ED), Satyabrata Kumar, opted for voluntary retirement from government service nearly 11 years before his scheduled superannuation. The early retirement of the official, who supervised some of the agency's most high-profile money laundering and economic offences investigations over the past decade, has left the revenue services and the wider bureaucratic circle confused about the decision.

A 2004-batch IRS officer of the Customs and Indirect Taxes cadre, Kumar was serving as Commissioner of the Siliguri Appeals Commissionerate under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) when his request for voluntary retirement (VRS) was accepted.An order issued by the Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, Kolkata Zone, said the VRS has been approved under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021.

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The order, issued pursuant to a communication from the Central Board dated May 18, relieved him from service with effect from April 28. The nearly one-month gap between the effective date of retirement and the issuance of the relieving order suggests that the proposal underwent administrative processing and board-level approval before being formally notified.

Kumar spent more than 11 years on deputation with the ED, where he was regarded as one of the agency's most experienced investigators and handled several politically and financially sensitive cases. He joined the agency as a Joint Director in Mumbai in 2013 and rose through the ranks to become Special Director in December 2022.

Kumar investigated and supervised some of the ED’s most high-profile money laundering and economic offences investigations over the past decade. During his tenure, he played a key role in probes related to the Rs 12,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud involving fugitive diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the Vijay Mallya–Kingfisher Airlines bank loan default case, the Yes Bank-DHFL money laundering investigation involving former Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, and the Iqbal Mirchi case involving alleged money laundering and terror-financing networks linked to the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate. Kumar was also associated with the ED's investigation into the Mahadev Online Book betting app scandal and several fugitive economic offender proceedings involving high-profile financial fugitives.

As Special Director, Kumar initially headed the ED’s Western Region from Mumbai before being transferred to Kolkata in September 2024 to oversee operations in the Eastern Region.

His career trajectory, however, took an unexpected turn last year. Kumar’s tenure as Special Director was scheduled to continue until October 27, 2026, but the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) curtailed his deputation in June 2025 and repatriated him to his parent cadre nearly 17 months before the completion of his tenure. He was subsequently posted as Commissioner, Siliguri Appeals.

What makes Kumar's exit unusual is that he was not nearing retirement. He would have ordinarily remained in service until July 2037. Instead, within months of returning from the ED, he has chosen to exit government service more than a decade early.

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The reasons behind Kumar’s decision remain unclear. The Free Press Journal’s attempts to contact him for comment did not elicit any response.

For now, the circumstances surrounding the premature exit of one of the ED's most recognisable investigators remain unexplained, fuelling speculation within both enforcement and tax administration circles.

The order directed Kumar to hand over official assets, including his identity card, CGHS card, laptop and departmental records, to the concerned authorities before his exit. The Chief Accounts Officer of the Siliguri Appeals Commissionerate has been asked to process his pension and other retirement benefits in accordance with the applicable rules.

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