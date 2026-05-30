'Straight Out Of A Movie': Sky Turns Blood-Red As Massive Dust Storm Hits Rajasthan's Bikaner - VIDEO

Several parts of Rajasthan witnessed dramatic weather conditions on Saturday after a powerful sandstorm swept through the state, covering the sky with massive dust clouds and reducing visibility to near-zero levels. Districts including Bikaner, Churu, and Sri Ganganagar were among the worst affected as strong winds carried huge amounts of sand across the region.

Residents described the scene as "night-like darkness" as the sky turned brown and sunlight disappeared behind thick layers of dust. The sudden weather change disrupted normal life and left many people struggling to navigate roads and public spaces.

Visibility drops, traffic comes to a halt

The storm struck during the afternoon, catching many residents off guard. In several areas, motorists were forced to switch on their headlights as visibility dropped sharply. Commuters faced major difficulties, while many people rushed indoors to escape the harsh winds and flying dust.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In Churu's Sadulpur town, residents reported that weather conditions changed within minutes. Dense dust clouds engulfed the area, creating panic and slowing traffic movement. The sky reportedly took on a reddish hue as strong winds continued to sweep through the town.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Property damage reported across districts

The intense winds also caused damage in several locations. Tree branches were uprooted, while hoardings and tin sheds were damaged due to the force of the storm. Although no major casualties were reported, authorities continued to monitor the situation as reports of property damage emerged from different districts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rain brings relief after intense heat

Following the sandstorm, rainfall was reported in several areas, helping settle the dust and reduce wind intensity. The showers brought welcome relief from the scorching temperatures that had gripped Rajasthan over the past few weeks.

However, the severe weather also disrupted electricity supply in some localities, leaving residents without power for several hours.

Why are dust storms increasing during summer?

Dust storms are common in northwestern India during peak summer months. Extreme heat causes the ground to warm rapidly, creating unstable atmospheric conditions. Strong winds then lift loose sand and dust from arid regions, particularly the Thar Desert, carrying it across large distances.