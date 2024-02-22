 Irked Over Delay In Refund, Parents Take Away TV From Byju’s Office; Video Surface
After weeks of unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue through regular channels, they took matters into their own hands by visiting the office and dismantling the TV unit, accompanied by remarks like, "Take it when you pay the refund," directed at the office staff.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 09:03 AM IST
article-image
Lafdavlog, Instagram

Sometimes, delayed responses from service providers force customers to take unusual steps to resolve their issues. A video of a family has gone viral on social media, in which they are seen taking away a large TV installed in Byju's office after not receiving a refund despite multiple requests.

According to the viral video, the family had initially requested a refund within the specified timeframe but encountered various obstacles in the process. After weeks of unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue through regular channels, they took matters into their own hands by visiting the office and dismantling the TV unit, accompanied by remarks like, "Take it when you pay the refund," directed at the office staff.

article-image

This incident has sparked conversations about the customer service standards within the educational technology (edtech) industry and the complexities associated with refund procedures. It has also prompted discussions regarding the legality and appropriateness of the family's actions.

The video has garnered significant attention on Instagram, accumulating over 1 lakh views, with a wide range of comments. One user asked, "Father and son will play PlayStation after canceling the subscription." Another commented, "BYJUs facing another loss of 45000 this fiscal year 24." A third user wrote, "it is not clear if kid learnt anything from Byju's, but he surely learnt barter system from parents."

