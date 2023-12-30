 Iqbal Ansari, Ex-Litigant In Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi Case, Welcomes PM Narendra Modi In Ayodhya, Showers Flowers On His Convoy (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIqbal Ansari, Ex-Litigant In Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi Case, Welcomes PM Narendra Modi In Ayodhya, Showers Flowers On His Convoy (Video)

Iqbal Ansari, Ex-Litigant In Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi Case, Welcomes PM Narendra Modi In Ayodhya, Showers Flowers On His Convoy (Video)

Iqbal Ansari along with others was standing on the roadside with flower petals in his both hands. As soon as PM Modi's convoy arrived, he welcomed him by showering flower petals.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Iqbal Ansari welcoming PM Modi in Ayodhya | X/@ANI

Ayodhya, December 30: Iqbal Ansari, former litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi land dispute case, was seen showering flowers on the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, December 30. Iqbal Ansari along with others was standing on the roadside with flower petals in his both hands. As soon as PM Modi's convoy arrived, he welcomed him by showering flower petals.

"Ayodhya's land is unparalleled. Today PM Modi has come to our place, it is our duty to welcome guests," Ansari told news agency ANI. He was the main litigant representing the Muslim side in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

PM Modi gets grand welcome in Ayodhya

PM Modi received a grand welcome when he arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday. His supporters gathered in large numbers and were cheering, waving and showering flowers at his motorcade.

Read Also
Watch: Grand Display Of Culture & Folk In Ayodhya Ahead Of Inauguration Of Airport & Other Projects...
article-image

PM Modi inaugurates Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, flags off two Amrit Bharat, six Vande Bharat trains

After landing in Ayodhya, PM Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport on Saturday in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He also flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains from Ayodhya Dham Station. The new Amrit Bharat trains that will ply as Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

Read Also
Hanuman Chalisa Recited By Passengers Onboard Inaugural Flight To Maharishi Valmiki International...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Light Diyas At Home But...': PM Modi Appeals Public Not To Visit Ayodhya On Jan 22 For Ram Mandir...

'Light Diyas At Home But...': PM Modi Appeals Public Not To Visit Ayodhya On Jan 22 For Ram Mandir...

Video: PM Modi Stops For Tea At Home Of 10th Crore Beneficiary Of Ujjwala Scheme, Enquires About Her...

Video: PM Modi Stops For Tea At Home Of 10th Crore Beneficiary Of Ujjwala Scheme, Enquires About Her...

Iqbal Ansari, Ex-Litigant In Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi Case, Welcomes PM Narendra Modi In Ayodhya,...

Iqbal Ansari, Ex-Litigant In Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi Case, Welcomes PM Narendra Modi In Ayodhya,...

Video: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Stages Protest After Being Stopped On Way To Poonch

Video: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Stages Protest After Being Stopped On Way To Poonch

COVID-19 Update: India Reports Over 743 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 7 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

COVID-19 Update: India Reports Over 743 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 7 Deaths In Last 24 Hours