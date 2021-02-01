IOCL Recruitment 2021: 505 vacancies notified; here's how to apply at iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications for the 505 Apprentice posts.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

Important dates

Opening date of application: January 28, 2021

Closing date of application: February 26, 2021

Download of admit card: March 1, 2021

Tentative date of written test: March 14, 2021

Location

Job location will be in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam. Selected candidates will be given the opportunity for a temporary period, and will get a monthly stipend prescribed under the Apprentices Act, 1961, 1973 or Apprentices Rules 1992 and Corporation’s guidelines.

Prescribed Qualification/Eligibility Criteria

For detailed eligibility criteria, click here.

Selection Process

1. Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test (Duration 90 Minutes) and meeting notified eligibility criteria.

2. The Written Test will comprise of 100 questions with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) consisting of four option with one correct option. The questions would be in bilingual i.e. English and Hindi.