INX Media case: CBI likely to demand lie detector test for P Chidambaram

In another major blow for former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to demand a lie detector test.

Sources have told News Nation that the probe agency officials feel that the senior Congress leader is not cooperating in the investigation. The CBI is officially going to request the court for the same today, sources said.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 in the INX Media case filed by the CBI. The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.

According to DNA, currently, the CBI is carrying out confrontations between Chidambaram and bureaucrats, who had served under him and were close to him. To that end, the agency has summoned two bureaucrats to join the INX Media case probe.

What is a lie detector test?

A lie-detector test, also known as a polygraph test, is a test that measures and records several physiological indicators of a person such as blood pressure, pulse rate, respiration and breathing rhythms, etc while a suspect is asked a series of questions.