Intolerance much? Karnataka man who wanted Ram Mandir in Mecca arrested in Saudi Arabia

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has intervened in an alleged case against a Karnataka man working in Saudi who was arrested for posting blasphemous posts on Facebook and insulting members of the Saudi royal family on social media.

The man, identified as Harish Bangera from Kundapur in Karnataka, was working with a Dammam based Saudi company as an air conditioner mechanic, reported The News Minute.

A post on Bangera’s Facebook account suggested that Ram Mandir should be built at Mecca, the holy place of Muslims. The post has been brought down since Monday. In another post, Bangera has also abused members of the Saudi royal family.

However, some have said that the account on which the controversial posts are have only been active since December 20, while Bangera has been using another account on Facebook for years. According to The News Minute report, the said account also has posts about his family, friends and football.

People are now suggesting that the account in question might have been created deliberately to harm Bangera. Although, a video is also being passed on social media in which Bangera can be heard apologizing to his Muslim brothers.

The Karnataka government have informed that the Ministry of External Affairs has been alerted and is looking into the matter. According to The News Minutes’ sources, the Asim Anwar, the Second Secretary (Political & Information) at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has taken up the matter with Desh Bandhu Bhati, Counsellor (Community Welfare) who will then involve Ausaf Sayeed, the Ambassador leading the Indian Embassy in the Arab nation in the matter.