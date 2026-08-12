'Intimidation Won’t Silence Me': CJP-Convenor Saurav Das Alleges Pondicherry Police Harassed His Family

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das |

Co-convenor of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Saurav Das, on Wednesday alleged that the Pondicherry Police visited his family’s residence and subjected his family members to questioning, which he described as harassment.

In a post on social media platform X, Das claimed that police personnel arrived at his family’s home around two hours before his post and questioned his family members.

“Two hours ago, the Pondicherry Police showed up at my family’s home and subjected them to all kinds of questioning,” Das said, questioning the reason behind the police action.

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He tagged the official Pondicherry Police handle and asked, “Who ordered this and for what purpose? Is this the legal procedure?”

Das further alleged that the action was part of an attempt by the BJP government in Pondicherry to intimidate his family. He also claimed that the move was being carried out at the behest of the Union government.

“Why is the BJP government in Pondicherry intimidating my family?” Das asked, adding that he believed such conduct was not representative of the character of the Pondicherry government.

Das also alleged that the police action could be aimed at pressuring him into remaining silent. However, he said the alleged attempt would not deter him from speaking out.

“If the intention is to intimidate me into silence, it will not work. This will not cower me down,” Das said.

He added that the alleged incident had instead strengthened his determination to work towards what he described as a better system, where the police uphold the law rather than intimidate citizens.