 Internet Services Suspended In Manipur For 5 days After Protests Rock Capital Imphal
Police baton-charged students in Imphal during a demonstration against the alleged kidnapping and death of two youths.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Photo Credit: ANI

The Manipur government on Tuesday reimposed the ban on internet services for the next five days, soon after police baton-charged students in Imphal during a demonstration against the alleged kidnapping and death of two youths.

The police action left 45 students, many of them girls, injured, officials said.

"The state government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7:45 pm of October 1, 2023," a notification said.

article-image

