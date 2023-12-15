'Intention Was To Snatch Car For...': Punjab Police Arrests Singer Navjot Singh's Killer 5 Years After His Murder

Navjot Singh Virk | File

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Friday claimed to have cracked the 2018 blind murder case of budding Punjabi singer Navjot Singh Virk, popularly known as Issapuria, 22, with the arrest of a notorious criminal.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), SAS Nagar, Sandeep Kumar Garg said that the arrested accused had been identified as Abhishek alias Rajat Rana, 25, a resident of Umarpur village of Shamli District in Uttar Pradesh. Another accused identified as Saurav of Sultanpur Barwala, who was involved in this murder had already died, purportedly of drug overdose and the weapon, 9 mm pistol used to commit the murder had also been recovered by Haryana police from Raipur Rani.

Murder after heated arguments

Elaborating on the case, SSP Garg said it was in May 2018, when the accused Abhishek along with his accomplice Saurav, had targeted Virk to snatch his car and in that attempt had shot him dead following heated arguments. The body of the budding singer was recovered by his family members from a vacant plot after spotting his car on Barwala road in Derabassi area of SAS Nagar district.

The SSP said that following the incident the police found out during its investigation that the accused persons were working for the UP-based Rahul Khatta gang, and the motive behind the murder was to snatch the car from the singer allegedly to commit another crime, he said. The police also held that the arrested accused Abhishek has a criminal record and faces at least seven criminal cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, etc.