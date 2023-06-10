Intensifying War of Words on Corruption: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Hits Back at Former CM Raman Singh

Raipur: The war over corruption in Chhattisgarh has intensified between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM Raman Singh, adopting a precarious insinuation mode. CM Baghel responded to Raman Singh's allegations on rampant corruption with a counter tweet.

Branding Raman Singh as the "grandfather of corruption," CM Baghel mentioned that actual corruption cannot be visualised over Twitter. To truly understand the situation, people need to go to the ground and observe it firsthand.

They ate commissions as part of their diet plan: Baghel

"For fifteen years, they ate commissions in such a way that it became a part of their diet plan," alleged CM Baghel.

But CM Baghel did not stop there; he claimed that in the previous government, no work was carried out without involving commissions. He stated that commissions were taken even for basic necessities like rice, shoes, slippers, and tiffin distribution, and extended to include mobile phones.

CM Baghel specifically targeted Raman Singh, highlighting that during his fifteen-year tenure as CM, he never visited the Kaushalya Mata Mandir of Chandrakhuri. CM Baghel urged Raman Singh to visit Chandrakhuri, Shivrinarayan, Ramvan Gaman Path, and any ongoing development projects. He also called upon Union Minister Giriraj Singh to join them in visiting these places.

Money directly reached their bank accounts

The beneficiaries of welfare schemes directly reap the benefits as the money is transferred directly to their bank accounts. CM Baghel alleged that the BJP government even failed to distribute unemployment allowances.

Earlier, ex-CM Raman Singh and Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused the Baghel government of being immersed in massive corruption. In response to Congress in-charge Shailja's remarks about ticket distribution based on the candidates' report card, the performance of CM Baghel's administration needs to be examined, including the development works carried out, job creation, infrastructure projects such as bridges and roads, questioned veteran BJP leader Raman Singh.

Giriraj Singh twists Baghel's pen name, calls him 'Khaka'

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh twisted CM Baghel's popular pen name from 'Kaka' to 'Khaka,' implying that he only indulged in corrupt practices.

CM Baghel countered the allegations from both BJP leaders and stated that identifying him with such a name is an insult to the people of Chhattisgarh, as the name was given to him by the public. He further highlighted the confusing situation where senior-level officers from the Union government visit Chhattisgarh, praise its development model upon their return, and the state continuously wins national-level awards. Unfortunately, the BJP leaders fail to recognize these achievements.

CM Baghel made a comparison, referring to the BJP leaders as "seasonal toads" who only come to Chhattisgarh during elections and return to their homes after a few months.