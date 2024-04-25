'Injustice To Dedicated Karyakarta': BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Turns Rebel After Party Drops Him From Ladakh Lok Sabha Seat

BJP MP From Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal |

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Ladakh is facing trouble as their sitting MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who was denied a party ticket, has revolted against the decision.

Soon after the BJP declared Tashi Gyalson as the official party candidate from the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, Tsering and his supporters, in a show of strength, carried out a rally.

“My supporters have assembled spontaneously in Leh today. They are not happy with the nomination. With such a reaction, the big question remains if the party can retain the seat,” The Hindu quoted the Ladakh MP as saying.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Namgyal wrote, "BJP announced a new candidate for the Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency, replacing the sitting MP without providing transparent and compelling justification."

'Will decide next course of action...': Tsering

Talking about his further course of action, he wrote, "I have communicated my disagreement to the party leadership through proper channels regarding this injustice to a dedicated Karyakarta. Hundreds of BJP activists and my supporters from across Ladakh have also voiced their disapproval with this decision. We will carefully evaluate the situation and determine our next course of action, keeping the well-being of the people of Ladakh at the forefront."

On Wednesday, the BJP in a release announced Tashi Gyalson as its candidate from the Buddhist-dominated seat. Tashi is chairman-cum-chief executive councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Leh.

