AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal | X @ArvindKejriwal

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday highlighted the Bhagwant Mann government's achievements in Punjab while defending the delay in rolling out its long-promised monthly financial assistance scheme for women. Addressing a massive rally in Moga, Kejriwal claimed that the AAP government had delivered on all its major commitments made ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

A key focus of his address was the monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 promised to women, which he described as one of the party's most significant electoral guarantees.

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Acknowledging that the scheme took nearly three to four years to materialise, Kejriwal attributed the delay to the financial condition of the state when AAP assumed power. The promise had remained one of the most prominent unfulfilled commitments from the party's 2022 election manifesto.

"I agree that it took us three to four years to transfer Rs 1,000 into the accounts of mothers and sisters. But there was a reason. The previous governments had looted Punjab's entire treasury and we inherited an empty exchequer," he said on Thursday.

Kejriwal maintained that the eventual implementation of the scheme was a significant achievement for the government and expressed satisfaction over fulfilling what he called one of AAP's biggest promises. His remarks also sought to address criticism over the time taken to implement a commitment that had been central to the party's appeal to women voters during the previous Assembly elections.

Beyond the financial assistance scheme, the AAP convenor listed several other initiatives that he said reflected the Mann government's performance. These included free electricity, pilgrimage tours, mohalla clinics, improved healthcare services and health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking about education, Kejriwal claimed that a number of government schools had undergone significant improvements under the AAP government. However, he conceded that more work remained and assured that the remaining schools would also be upgraded over the next five years to ensure access to quality education.

Praising Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal credited him with delivering on the party's electoral commitments and reiterated that the government had fulfilled the promises made to voters in 2022.

"My younger brother Bhagwant Mann has fulfilled all the guarantees. Whatever promises we made, he has delivered on them," Kejriwal said, referring to the party's pre-election commitments as "Kejriwal's guarantees".

The address was aimed at showcasing the Mann government's welfare initiatives and governance record as key achievements ahead of the next electoral contest. The women's financial assistance scheme, in particular, holds political significance as it was among AAP's most prominent promises during the 2022 Punjab Assembly election campaign.

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