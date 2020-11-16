Indo-Pak clash at LoC: There are 250-300 terrorists across border, says BSF official

Last week, on Friday, the Indian Army undertook retaliatory firing after Pakistan indulged in heavy cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC). Both sides had suffered casualties. Heavy shelling by Pakistan led to the death of five security forces personnel and six civilians, following which India retaliated strongly, killing eight Pakistani soldiers and injuring 12 others besides causing extensive damage to its infrastructure, officials and sources said.
The Indian Army had also shared video clips that show Pakistani Army positions being hit across the LoC in Kashmir. According to intercepts of Pakistan Army's communication, those killed included two commandos from its Special Service Group, the sources said. In addition, a number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and terrorist launch pads across the LoC were destroyed and set on fire, they said. Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said Pakistan used mortars and other weapons and deliberately targeted civilian areas.
Since then, there have been several developments. While the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday summoned the acting Pakistan High Commissioner and lodged a "strong protest" over the unprovoked attack, Pakistani officials have made counter-claims of India sponsoring terrorism.
The BSF had also said that the Pakistani Army had made use of heavy artillery and modern weapons - reportedly surprising many with the caliber of weapons used. But according to the latest update on the story, it would seem that the problem is not an isolated one.
"There are 250-300 terrorists across the border, present at each launching pad in Pakistan. Our security forces have been successful in thwarting their attempts of infiltration," noted BSF IG in Kashmir, Rajesh Mishra on Sunday.