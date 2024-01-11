IndiGo Passenger Shares Photo Of Missing Seat Cushion On 'Delayed' Flight, Airline Takes Cognisance Of Complaint

Seat cushion missing on IndiGo flight | X/@Full_Meals

A passenger has shared his harrowing experience while travelling via an IndiGo flight. On X (formerly Twitter), the passenger shared a photo of a missing seat cushion on an IndiGo flight. He further complained that the flight was delayed by one and a half hours. When the flyers boarded the plane, they were made to wait as the airline staff were arranging seat cushions. It remained unclear when and on which flight the incident took place.

"On an Indigo flight and the flight doesn't have f****** seats. We are waiting for them to bring in the bloody seats so we can sit. This for a flight that's already 90 minutes delayed. F****** hell," the passenger wrote on the microblogging website along with a photo of the missing seat cushion.

IndiGo Airline Responds

IndiGo took cognisance of the matter and replied to the passenger on X. "Hi, we deeply regret to note this. We request you to kindly share your PNR via DM so we may look into this further. -Team IndiGo," the airline posted in response to the complainant.

Netizens React To Missing Seat Cushion On IndiGo Flight

The passenger's post drew a lot of reactions from other X users. "Just rename indigo to Vande Bharat and everything will be alright," an X user posted. "Seat installation charges are coming," another user said. Another passenger shared her recent experience with IndiGo and wrote: "A couple of weeks ago, my indigo from hyd to blr scheduled at 18.10 got rescheduled at 17.45 but eventually took off at 22.30. After a while they stopped updates on delay (sic)."