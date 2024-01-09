 IndiGo Increases Charges For Front-Row Aisle Or Window Seat Up To ₹2,000
According to the airline's website, passengers opting for window or aisle seats in the front row of an A321 aircraft, which typically accommodates 222 seats, will now incur a fee of Rs 2,000.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Days after reducing fuel charges, the IndiGo has increased charges for passengers seeking extra legroom in the front row of its aircraft.

article-image

A slightly reduced charge of Rs 1,500 is applied for the aisle seat in the same row. Meanwhile, all seat types in the second and third rows have a flat rate of Rs 400.

IndiGo emphasises that passengers not interested in purchasing a preferred seat can choose any available free seat or be assigned one at no additional cost during airport check-in.

These revised charges apply uniformly to A321 planes with 232 seats and A320 aircraft with 180 seats, as indicated on the airline's official website. A response from IndiGo is awaited.

