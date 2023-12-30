IndiGo Serves Sandwich With 'Worm' To Dietician On Delhi-Mumbai Flight, Woman Narrates Ordeal In Video; Airline Issues Apology |

Delhi-based dietician Khushboo Gupta recently had what she describes as the 'worst experience' on an IndiGo flight, encountering a live worm in her sandwich. Gupta took to her official Instagram account and shared a video of her horrific discovery and also narrated the whole incident while filming it. Taking cognisance of the viral video, IndiGo Airlines on Saturday apologised to the woman regarding her awful experience.

Details Of The Incident

Gupta, based in Delhi, boarded an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai on December 29. Having pre-ordered a veg sandwich for her journey, she anticipated a simple in-flight meal. However, her experience took a disturbing turn when she discovered a live worm crawling on the sandwich after taking a bite.

Adding to the distress, Gupta found the flight attendant's response to be shockingly 'casual.' When she requested that other passengers be informed about the incident, giving them the choice to consume their meals or not, the response was far from satisfactory.

Negligence By Staffer Amidst Concerns

Despite Gupta's revelation about the subpar quality of the sandwiches, the flight attendant continued serving them to other passengers, including children and the elderly. Gupta expressed serious concern about the potential health risks, questioning the airline's responsibility in ensuring passenger safety.

Upon notifying the flight attendant about the worm, all she received was a nonchalant promise of replacement and an assurance that the matter would be reported to the relevant department later.

Victim Shares Concerns Over Hygiene Standards

Gupta's post on her Instagram account raised broader questions about hygiene standards and passenger safety on Indigo flights. "But as a Public Health professional I want to know despite of knowing the quality of Sandwich was not good and informing the Flight attendant prior she still continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers . There were kids , elderly and other passengers …. What if any one catches infection," wrote Gupta in her Instagram post. She also mentioned that she will be filing an official complain with the airline via email soon.

Airlines Issues Apology In The Matter

Taking swift action in the matter, IndiGo in a statement, apologised to the woman and said that the matter is currently under investigation.

"We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasize our unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of food and beverage service on board. Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question," the statement read.

"The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to the passenger," it added.