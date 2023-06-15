IndiGo Aircraft Grounded In Ahmedabad After Suffering Tail Strike, Fourth Incident In 3 Months

Maharashtra: IndiGo flight suffers tail strike while landing at Nagpur; probe on | ANI

Yet another tail strike incident involving an IndiGo aircraft occurred on Thursday as a result of which the flight had to be grounded. Flight 6E-6595 from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad suffered the tail strike at its destination airport.

The Airbus A321 Neo aircraft has been grounded at Ahmedabad airport, as a result of the mishap.

This is the fourth incident of a IndiGo Neo aircraft suffering a tail strike in the last three months.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked IndiGo airlines to deroster all pilots involved in the tail strike incidents in the recent past.

Nearly half a dozen planes have been hit with tail strikes at the fast-growing IndiGo this year alone.

The latest incident comes just four days after an IndiGo Aircraft VT-IMG suffered a tail strike landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on June 11.