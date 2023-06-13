IndiGo Flight Aborts Touching Down At Mumbai Airport, Makes Hard Landing at Udaipur After 2 Failed Attempts

A scary incident took place on a IndiGo flight on Tuesday when it had to abort landing at Mumbai Airport before it was diverted to Udaipur where it made a hard landing after two failed attempts due to bad weather conditions because of cyclone Biparjoy.

All the passengers faced a harrowing experience inside the aircraft but escaped the ordeal without any injuries.

The Lucknow-Mumbai flight 6E-2441 was scheduled to land in Mumbai at 1.15 pm but it aborted the landing and hovered over the airport for about 30 minutes.

The flight was then diverted to Udaipur where the pilot tried to land twice but couldn't before making a hard landing. at 3.30 pm.

