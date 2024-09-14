India's Zorawar Light Tank Successfully Completes Trial; Here Is All You Need To Know

Zorawar Light Tank successfully passes trial conducted by DRDO | X (@TheHemantRout)

The Indian Light Tank, Zorawar, has completed the initial phase of developmental field firing trials successfully by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Guwahati's PRO Defence announced on X about an accomplishment, emphasising the importance of partnering with Indian industry to enhance the local manufacturing sector.



On September 13, 2024, DRDO carried out initial automotive tests of the Zorawar, a versatile platform created for deployment in high altitudes. As stated by the Ministry of Defence, the tank excelled in the desert field trials, meeting all objectives and hitting designated targets with the desired accuracy.

The Zorawar tank, created by DRDO's CVRDE in collaboration with L&T, was supported by various Indian industries, including MSMEs, highlighting the power of domestic defence manufacturing.

The light tank is called after the famed general, Zorawar Singh, who successfully led the Dogra army six times from 1834 to 1841 in victories in Ladakh and Tibet. He commanded a Dogra army of 5,000 soldiers in May 1841, successfully defeating the Chinese troops in Tibet and capturing their Mantalai flag shortly after.

Rajnath Singh commended DRDO, the Indian Army, and industry partners for their effective trials, dubbing it a significant advancement in India's autonomy in crucial defence systems and technologies. Taking cues from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, DRDO and L&T combined unmanned systems and loitering munitions into the Zorawar tank.

In the beginning, the army will receive 59 tanks. The Zorawar tank, which weighs 25 tonnes, is made for rapid movement in mountain valleys and can be carried in twos by the C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The Army intended to purchase light tanks with sufficient firepower to be used in high-altitude regions, aiming to improve agility, manoeuvrability, and operational capacity.

It is anticipated that the tank will be prepared for deployment in 2027, enhancing the military's position against Chinese forces along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC).