 'India's Partion Was A Historical Mistake; Should Have Never Happened': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
India

'India's Partion Was A Historical Mistake; Should Have Never Happened': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

The Hyderabad MP contended that even Islamic scholars from that era opposed the concept of the two-nation theory.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
ANI

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday that partition of India was a "historical mistake". His comments came during a press conference, where he also said that the division of India should have been avoided.

'I will tell who is responsible for division'

“Historically, this was one country and unfortunately it was divided. It should not have happened. This is what I can say. But if you want, arrange a debate and I will tell you who is responsible for division of this country… I can not give a one line answer for a historical mistake that was committed at that time,” he said.

'Partition of India was wrong'

Owaisi also suggested reading 'India Wins Freedom,' a book authored by Indian freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. In the book, one can learn about Azad's efforts to dissuade Congress leaders from accepting the partition proposal.

“The partition of this country should not have happened. That was wrong. All the leaders who were there at that time, they were all responsible (for partition). If you read a book by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s book ‘India wins Freedom’, Maulana Azad requested all the Congress leaders then that the country should not be divided,” Owaisi said.

