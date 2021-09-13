India's historic friendship with Afghanistan will continue: EAM S Jaishankar

India's own approach to Afghanistan has been guided by historical friendship with its people and this will continue to be the case, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday at UN meeting on Afghanistan.

Speaking at UN high-level meeting on Afghanistan, the minister said that even in the past, New Delhi has contributed to the humanitarian needs of Afghan society.

"India's own approach to Afghanistan has been guided by historical friendship with its people. This will continue to be the case. Even in the past, we have contributed to the humanitarian needs of that society", Jaishankar said.



"Our friendship is reflected in Indian development projects in all 34 (Afghan) provinces. In face of grave emergency situation, India is willing to stand by Afghan people, as in the past. International community must come together to create best possible, enabling environment", he added.

After twenty years of fighting, Taliban captured power in Afghanistan on 15 August. Following the return of Taliban, many countries stopped financial aids and the country's reserves were frozen.

Jaishankar will hold several bilateral meetings while in the Tajikistan capital of Dushanbe during September 16-17, including with his new Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity. He is also expected to meet Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Abdollahian, who assumed office last month, was set to travel to India on Monday but deferred his visit because he will meet Jaishankar in Dushanbe, the people said. A fresh date for Abdollahian’s visit is yet to be fixed though he is expected to travel to New Delhi soon.



