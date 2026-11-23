India's First Bullet Train Trials To Begin In May 2027 On Surat-Bilimora Stretch, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw | X - Glovenews13

New Delhi [India], November 23: India's first bullet train project is expected to enter its trial phase in May 2027, with the 50-km Surat-Bilimora section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor being prepared for the initial testing, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

Addressing a media briefing, Vaishnaw said electrification of the stretch had been completed, while signalling-related work was expected to be finished by January 2027.

Electrification Completed On Surat-Bilimora Section

The overhead electrification system on the elevated section was energised on November 20, covering both tracks. The section operates on a 2x25 kV traction system, with installation work at the Bilimora traction substation also completed.

🚨 INDIA'S BULLET TRAIN PROJECT ACHIEVES MAJOR MILESTONEOverhead electric equipment has been energised across the 50-km Surat–Bilimora stretch of the 🇮🇳 Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor in Gujarat. https://t.co/lIqrO3u8DO — Beats in Brief 🗞️ (@beatsinbrief) November 22, 2026

The minister said the high-speed rail corridor would be commissioned in phases rather than opened in its entirety at once.

Bullet Train Corridor To Open In Phases

According to the proposed timeline, the Ahmedabad-Vapi section is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, while the bullet train service is targeted to reach Thane by 2029.

The initial testing will be conducted using the B-28 train, which has been designed to operate at speeds of up to 280 kmph.

B-28 Train Undergoes High-Pressure Testing

Explaining the technical requirements of high-speed rail operations, Vaishnaw said trains running above 240 kmph require specialised engineering, as pressure forces generated during movement have to be factored into the design of both trains and supporting infrastructure.

He said the B-28 train had successfully undergone a squeeze test, in which it was exposed to pressure levels twice the atmospheric pressure anticipated during actual operations. The exercise was aimed at evaluating its ability to withstand pressure-related challenges at high speeds.

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Maharashtra Construction Progress Encouraging

Vaishnaw also expressed satisfaction over construction activities in Maharashtra, including work on the undersea tunnel, saying progress on these sections was encouraging.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor is India's first bullet train project and is being developed to provide high-speed connectivity between the two major cities.

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