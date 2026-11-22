Mumbai Metro Ridership Crosses 33.28 Crore Across 4 Lines; Line 2A Busiest With 19.90 Crore, Andheri West Tops Stations | File Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's Metro network has crossed a cumulative ridership of 33,28,22,661 passengers across Lines 2A, 7, 9 and 2B till now, with Line 2A emerging as the busiest corridor and Andheri West recording the highest station-wise footfall.

Line 2A Records Highest Ridership

Line 2A, running between Dahisar East and Andheri West, has carried 19,90,65,880 passengers. Andheri West alone has accounted for 3,45,52,088 passengers, followed by Dahisar East at 1,49,11,485, Mandapeshwar at 1,45,60,742, Anand Nagar at 1,39,58,981 and Eksar at 1,30,20,795. Other stations on the line include Lower Oshiwara at 1,03,63,022, Malad West at 1,34,15,773, Lower Malad at 1,26,23,301, Valnai-Meeth Chowky at 1,17,46,706 and Dahanukarwadi at 1,14,67,194.

Line 7 Sees Strong Passenger Footfall

Line 7, between Gundavali and Dahisar East, has recorded a total ridership of 12,68,92,953. Gundavli in Andheri East has been the busiest station on this corridor with 3,28,15,423 passengers, followed by Magathane at 1,20,81,874, Aarey at 1,07,74,493, Ovaripada at 95,33,564, Dindoshi at 85,74,536, Kurar at 81,68,227 and Goregaon East at 80,83,249.

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Line 9 Phase 1 Ridership

Line 9 Phase 1 has recorded 61,02,997 passengers. Kashigaon leads the corridor with 32,85,605 passengers, followed by Mira Gaon at 10,38,164, Dahisar at 8,92,127 and Pandurangwadi at 8,87,101.

Line 2B Phase 1 Footfall

Line 2B Phase 1 has recorded 7,60,831 passengers in its initial phase. Mankhurd has seen the highest footfall at 2,14,485, followed by Maharashtra Nagar Mandale at 1,67,155, CSMC-Chembur at 1,48,179, Deonar at 1,01,192, Diamond Garden at 99,330 and Chembur at 30,490.

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