India's daily COVID-19 tally sees a sharp rise of 40% in the past 24 hours

India's daily COVID-19 tally saw a 40% rise on Wednesday morning with 42,625 new cases compared to 30,549 fresh cases on Tuesday. India's active caseload currently is 4,10,353. The number of recoveries stood at 36,668 in the past 24 hours with a recovery rate of 97.37%. The total number of recoveries is 3,09,33,022. At the same time, 36,668 people recovered from the virus. At 2.36%, the weekly positivity rate is currently below 5% and even the daily positivity is also at 2.31%.

A total of 47.31 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far and 48.52 crore vaccination doses have been administered.

