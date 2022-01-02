India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 145.40 crore

New Delhi: With the administration of more than 22 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 pm on Saturday, India's vaccination coverage crossed 145.40 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 145.40 crore (145,40,51,828) today. More than 22 lakh (22,56,362) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," read the ministry's official press release.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. The vaccination for the children aged 15-18 years will also begin in the country from January 3.

Meanwhile, India reported 22,775 new COVID-19 cases and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,431 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 454 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

As per the ministry on Saturday, the country also recorded 8,949 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 07:57 AM IST