UAE: Non-vaccinated citizens banned from traveling abroad from Jan 10; fully vaccinated needs to take booster shot

The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from Jan. 10, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday, citing the foreign ministry and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported Reuters

The fully vaccinated citizens needs to take a booster shot to be eligible to travel abroad. The ban will not e applicable to those with medical or humanitarian exemptions.

UAE has reported total 764,493 COVID-19 cases and 2,165 fatalities reported since Pandemic.The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday confirmed 2,556 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 908 recoveries and one death.The country reported 16,365 active cases today.

The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UAE, expected to take place in the first week of January, has also been postponed amid a spike in Omicron cases.

The sources said the PM Modi was scheduled to visit UAE from January 6 on his first foreign visit in the new year.

(with inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 11:14 PM IST