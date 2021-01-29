'India's COVID-19 vaccine production capacity one of world's best assets': UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

India is one of the world's best assets in the fight against Covid-19 because of its ability to supply the vaccines needed to fight the pandemic and the UN counts on it, according to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"I think that the production capacity of India is one of the best assets the world has today, and I hope the world understands that it must be fully used," he said on Thursday at his news conference.

"I would like to say how much we count on India. I mean, India has one of the most advanced pharmaceutical industries."

On Monday, India's Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti told the Security Council that his nation's vaccine-making capacity would be for "the benefit of the entire humanity".

Guterres described the development of India as a pharmaceutical powerhouse as "a very important element of democratisation of access to medicines all over the world".

The UN chief said that the world body was in contact with Indian institutions regarding the vaccines produced by the country.

"In India, there is a production, a very high level of production, both of Indian-developed vaccines, and I think there is a perspective, very important perspective, of also others.

"India played a very important role in the production of generics for use that was outside (the country)," he added.