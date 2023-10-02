 Indian Railways To Run Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush Of Passengers During Festive Season
Railway has decided to run the following special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during the festive season in co-ordination with Southern Railway.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
Train No. 06071 / 06072 Nagercoil - Panvel - Nagercoil Special:

Train no. 06071 Nagercoil - Panvel Special will leave from Nagercoil at 11:40 hrs on Tuesday 03/10/2023. Train will reach Panvel at  22:20 hrs on the next day.

Train no. 06072 Panvel - Nagercoil Special will leave from Panvel at 23:50 hrs on  Wednesday 04/10/2023. Train will reach Nagercoil at 10:00 hrs on the third day.

Train will halt at Eraniel, Kulitturai, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kollam Jn., Kayankulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Tellicherry, Kannur, Payyanur, Kasaragod, Mangaluru Jn., Surathkal, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Kumta, Karwar, Madgaon Jn., Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Khed, Mangaon and Roha stations.

Composition : Total 21 Coaches  = 2 Tier AC - 01 Coach, 3 Tier AC - 05 Coaches,  Sleeper - 11 Coaches,  General - 02 Coaches , SLR  - 02.

For more details of timings of halts of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

