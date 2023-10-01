Mumbai News: Central Railway To Operate Special One-Way Trains To Bhusaval, Nagpur, Solapur & Kolhapur

Photo: Representative Image

Central Railway has decided to run 4 one-way Special trains on special charges from Mumbai to Bhusaval/Nagpur/Solapur and Kolhapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Mumbai-Nagpur Superfast One way special

02139 Superfast one way special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 00.20 am on Tuesday October 3 and will reach Nagpur at 3.32 pm same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtijapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Composition: 18 Sleeper class, One General Second class cum guard’s brake van and One Generator Car..

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus -Nagpur Superfast One way special

02141 Superfast one way special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.45 am ( mid night )on Wednesday 04rh October and will reach Nagpur at 3.35 pm same day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtijapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Two AC 3 Tier, 13 Sleeper class and 8 General Second class including luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Solapur one way special

01149 one way special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.45 am on Tuesday 03rd October 2023 and will reach Solapur at 09.00 am same day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune and Kurduvadi.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Two AC 3 Tier, 13 Sleeper class and 8 General Second class including luggage cum Guard’s brake vans.

Mumbai- Kolhapur one way special

01099 one way special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 05.25 am on Tuesday 03rd October 2023 and will reach Kolhapur at 5.50 pm same day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Jejuri, Lonand, Satara, Karad, Kirloskarvadi, Sangli, Miraj and Hatkanagale.

Composition: 20 Sleeper class and 2 General Second class cum guard’s brake van .

Reservation: Bookings for 02139/02141/01149/01099 one-way special trains on special charges will open on 02.10.2023 at all PRS locations and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Passengers are requested to avail this facility.

