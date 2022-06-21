Indian Railways resume weekly services of Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam super fast express

Photo: Representative Image

Indian Railways has decided to resume the services of Train No. 22655/22656 Ernakulam Jn.- H. Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn. Super fast Express (Weekly) in coordination with Southern Railway.

Details are as under:

Train No. 22655/22656 Ernakulam Jn. - H. Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn. Super fast Express (Weekly).

Train No. 22655 Ernakulam Jn. - H. Nizamuddin Superfast Express (Weekly) will leave from Ernakulam Jn. at 02:15 hrs every Wednesday from 06th July 2022. The train will reach H. Nizamuddin at 22:40 hrs on the next day.

Train No. Train No. 22656 H. Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn. Super fast Express (Weekly) will leave from H. Nizamuddin at 05:00 hrs every Friday from 08th July 2022. The train will reach Ernakulam Jn. at 02:35 hrs on the third day.

The train will halt at Thrisur, Shoranur Jn., Kozhikode, Kannur, Mangaluru Jn., Udupi, Karwar, Madgaon Jn., Karmali, Ratnagiri, Panvel, Vasai Road, Dahanu Road, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara Jn., Ratlam, Kota Jn., Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, & Mathura Jn. station.

Composition:

Total 18 Coaches - 2 Tier AC - 02 Coaches, 3 Tier AC – 05 coaches, Economy 3 Tier AC – 03 coaches, Sleeper - 04 Coaches, Second Seating- 02 Coaches, Generator Car – 02.

All norms of State & Central Government regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitization etc should be followed in trains and at the railway stations.

Passengers are requested to kindly avail the services.