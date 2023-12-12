Indian Railways Launches New Weekly Express Service Connecting Lokmanya Tilak Terminus And Mau

Representative photo

Mumbai: In a move to enhance connectivity between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Mau, the Indian Railways has announced the introduction of new weekly express train services.

The upcoming service, identified as Train No. 15182 LTT-Mau Weekly Express, is scheduled to commence its journey from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Monday at 11:10 hrs, starting from December 18, 2023. The train is expected to reach Mau at 18:30 hrs on the following day. On the return leg, Train No. 15181 Mau-LTT Weekly Express will leave Mau every Saturday at 22:15 hrs, effective from December 16, 2023, and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03:45 hrs on the third day of its journey.

The train will make scheduled halts at various stations, including LTT, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Harda, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Prayag, Phulpur, Janghai, Mariahu, Jaunpur, Shahganj, Khorason Road, Azamgarh, Muhammadabad, and Mau.

Train's composition

The composition of the train will consist of a total of 21 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, distributed as follows: 2 AC II Tier, 6 AC III Tier Economy, 7 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class, including the Guard’s brake van, and 1 Generator cum Luggage Brake Van.

Passenger reservations for Train No. 15182 will open on December 14, 2023, at all computerized reservation centers and the official website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at each halt, passengers are encouraged to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

This new rail connection is expected to provide a convenient and efficient travel option for passengers commuting between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Mau, further strengthening the railway network in the region.