Indian Railways cancels several trains; here's what IRCTC rules say about refund, food, waiting room facilities

Cold Wave and dense fog in North India affects transport

Amid the dense fog and cold wave in north India, many trains have been cancelled while several are running late as visibility has become a concern. According to reports, nearly 325 trains were taken out of schedule by the Indian Railways on January 12, 2023. To check and confirm if your train is cancelled click this link: https://www.irctchelp.in/cancelled-trains-list/

Already packed the bags and got to the station before knowing about your cancelled train? If you travelled to north India to experience and enjoy a great winter vacation and now got stuck there, finding it difficult to find means to get back to your place, don't worry, we have you covered for some assistance.

Check out what IRCTC rules say about refunds, food, waiting room facilities

Free Meals

In case a train is running late,and reaches the meal delivery station beyond the service time; i.e. after 2200 hrs; the delivery of meal is not guaranteed by IRCTC. In such case, if food is not delivered to passenger, full refund shall be made. Media reports claim that the certain trains are entitled to provide free meals to the passenger if the trains are running in a delay more than 2 hours. However, there is no clear information on the food services when a train gets cancelled.

For more details and FAQs: https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/tnc

Refund

You can avail full refund when the train is cancelled. Both e-bookings and offline tickets are entitled to a refund.

If the train on which passengers are travelling is running late by 3 hours or more due to fog, one can opt to cancel the ticket and get a full refund. Also, the rule suggests that "If your train is cancelled due to accidents, breaches or floods and any other reason, you will be refunded the full fare paid by you. To claim this refund, you should surrender your ticket within three days of the scheduled departure of the train."

Waiting room

In case you have a relative's home nearby, you could move there for the time being unless other trains are scheduled to the destination. If not, the waiting room services in the railway station can be availed by commuters by showing a valid ticket to the security personnel or the room in charge.

