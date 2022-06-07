Indian para swimmer waits for 90 minutes at Delhi airport to get his wheelchair, Air India issues statement

Hours after the Indian para swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh claimed to have waited for 90 minutes at the Delhi airport to get his wheelchair, the Air India has issued a clarification and said that it was delayed due to airport security reasons.

"We hope you will give us another chance to set things right," added Air India.

"Shams Aalam was provided with an aisle wheelchair as per procedure from the aircraft by Air India as soon as the flight landed at Delhi. His personal wheelchair arrived at the belt in a while after due security clearance. He was escorted by airport handling personnel throughout. The inconvenience caused by the delay (beyond our control) in the arrival of his wheelchair is regretted," reads the statement further.

Aalam had tweeted after the inconvenience at the Delhi Airport. "Dear @airindiain i landed with AI 309 5 pm at @DelhiAirport. I am a wheelchair user and I informed cabin crew that I need my wheelchair at gate. After an hour i am still waiting and not received my personal wheelchair. I need to use washroom no one supporting," reads the tweet.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had earlier imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo airline for denying boarding to a specially abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7.

Later it had issued draft rules for airlines, seeking comments.

The regulator has asked the public to send in their comments about the draft rules by July 2, after which it will issue the final rules.

(With inputs from agencies)