Indian Navy's 'Ocean Ring of Yoga': Naval Personnel Sail 35,000 Km as Ambassadors of Yoga on IDY 23

The Indian Navy celebrated a unique feat - Ocean Ring of Yoga - on Yoga International Day 2023 (IDY 23) with the participation of nearly 3500 naval personnel onboard 19 Indian Naval ships that sailed over 35,000 km as ambassadors of Yoga in both national and international waters.

The naval fleet includes over 2400 personnel on 11 IN ships at foreign ports and international waters, with the participation of several foreign Navies, overseas India Missions, and over 1200 foreign Navy personnel.

Global support for IDY 23

The Indian Navy actively supported IDY 23 on a global scale by making port calls at Chattogram, Bangladesh; Safaga, Egypt; Jakarta, Indonesia; Mombasa, Kenya; Toamasina, Madagascar; Muscat, Oman; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Phuket, Thailand; and Dubai, UAE with IN Ships Kiltan, Chennai, Shivalik, Sunayna, Trishul, Tarkash, Vagir, Sumitra, and Brahmaputra, respectively. June 21 was recognized as the International Day of Yoga (IDY) by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in Dec 2014 and has been observed worldwide.

The Ministry of AYUSH planned an event called 'Ocean Ring of Yoga' (symbolizing unity and solidarity) in coordination with the Ministry of Defense and other ministries. Indian Navy ships deployed in the Indian Ocean Region were visiting various ports of friendly foreign countries and spreading the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which is also the theme for IDY 23, with Yoga sessions scheduled at most foreign ports visited by Indian Naval ships. The IDY-23 activities by the Indian Naval ships at foreign ports are planned to involve the ship’s crew and personnel from the host country and would be focused on the 'Common Yoga Protocol' (CYP), to increase awareness about yoga on an international scale and to highlight its immense potential to enhance the physical, psychological, and emotional aspects of well-being, towards an endeavor to facilitate its worldwide adoption.