 London: People Perform Yoga Ahead Of International Day Of Yoga
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 06:03 PM IST
London: People Perform Yoga Ahead Of International Day Of Yoga | screengrab- Twitter

London: A day ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2023, people performed yoga at Trafalgar Square in Central London on Tuesday, June 20. The event was organised by the Indian High Commission and the Mayor of London. The video of the event surfaced on social media and apart from the Indian diaspora, a number of foreign nationals also took part in the event.

International Yoga Day is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. This year, the International Day of Yoga celebrations will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on June 21.

WATCH:

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by PM Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. After his address, Yoga gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. Yoga programs will be organized in every corner of the country like the last few years.

(With inputs from ANI)

