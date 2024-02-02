Indian Navy Foils Another Pirate Attack: Rescues 11 Iranian & 8 Pakistani Crew Members Off East Coast Of Somalia

The Indian Navy once again successfully foiled another piracy attempt along the east coast of Somalia, rescuing 11 Iranian and 8 Pakistani crew members.

The Indian Naval patrol vessel, INS Sharada, which was conducting surveillance in the area as part of an anti-piracy mission, was diverted to intercept the hijacked Iranian fishing vessel Omari. The naval forces managed to rescue both the crew and the vessel from the pirates.

On Tuesday, the Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra conducted a successful rescue operation, saving 19 Pakistani crew members from a fishing vessel that was attacked by Somali pirates. This was the second such rescue operation by INS Sumitra withing 24 hours in the troubled waters off the Somalia coast.

After the rescue of Iranian fishing vessel MV Iman, the Indian Navy deployed INS Sumitra once again to locate and intercept another Iranian-flagged vessel, FV Al Naeemi, which fell prey to pirates. Using coercive posturing and deploying its integral helicopter and boats effectively, the warship INS Sumitra managed to intercept FV Al Naeemi, subsequently prompting the safe release of both the crew and the vessel.