Indian fugitive Zakir Naik to preach Islam at FIFA World Cup in Qatar, picture & video surface

Zakir Naik | File Photo

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament, Controversial Indian Idlamic preacher Zakir Naik has reportedly gone to Qatar from Malaysia. The controversial preacher is reportedly expected to give religious lectures there ahead of the football tournament.

Naik in India is facing charged of money laundering and hate speech and is wanted by both Enforcement Directorate and National Investigative Agency.

Abdulla Alamadi, a columnist and writer, took to Twitter and wrote, "Mashallah.. Dr Zakir Naik reached Qatar 🇶🇦 to attend FIFA World Cup. The Qatar 2022 attendees will have a golden opportunity to meet him face to face, while lecturing about Islam. His visiting to Qatar is a nice surprise among tens, still to come to surprise our guests."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

further details awaited