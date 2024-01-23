 Indian Expedition Team Celebrates Historic Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha In Antarctica
This spiritual celebration unfolded against the breathtaking backdrop of the Antarctic landscape, marking a unique intersection of cultural and exploratory endeavors in the icy continent.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
In a remarkable expedition, C. S. Chandrasekaran, Venkatesan Krishnan, and Venkata Subramaniam Raju embarked on a journey to Antarctica from January 16 to 21, 2024, facilitated by Quark Expedition—a renowned travel company specialising in polar region adventures.

Upon their arrival in Antarctica, the trio, who represented the only Indians in the expedition group, celebrated the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. This spiritual celebration unfolded against the breathtaking backdrop of the Antarctic landscape, marking a unique intersection of cultural and exploratory endeavors in the icy continent.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration ceremony, attended by numerous dignitaries and locals. Ayodhya witnessed a stream of politicians, actors, and sports stars participating in the installation ceremony of Lord Ram's idol in the newly built temple.

In 2019, the Supreme Court of India acknowledged evidence supporting the existence of a Hindu temple at the Babri site, permitting the construction of the temple on the contested grounds. Additionally, the court directed authorities to allocate a separate parcel of land for the construction of a grand mosque.

